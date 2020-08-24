Covid-19 shuts businesses of 24pc female entrepreneurs: BIGD





This was revealed in a study conducted by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University. The study was first conducted in April and then followed in May and June.

With lower startup costs and a broader reach, a growing number of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have recently turned to the online retail market. A large percentage of these entrepreneurs are female who operate their businesses through social media like Facebook.

Accordingly any who were trying to reduce the loss of revenue by cancelling orders and selling off their stock in April, 24% of them have since shut down their businesses in June.

The study was published in a webinar hosted on Sunday by Mehnaz Rabbani, Program Lead, Research, Policy, and Governance at BIGD, presented these alarming findings.

Researchers, policymakers, journalists participated in the webinar moderated by Maheen Sultan, Senior Fellow of Practice at BIGD, Brac University.

These online businesses usually see a rise in their sales on special occasions, such as Eid and PohelaBoishakh. But this time around, as both the events were observed under a nationwide lockdown, 79-84% of the entrepreneurs experienced lower revenue earnings than last year's Eid and PohelaBoishakh.

Though the impact of this decline in revenue has been nothing short acute on female entrepreneurs who rely on their online businesses as the only source of income, it also has knock-on effects on those employed in these businesses.

The study found that within one month after the first round of survey, 121 employees were laid off. If things do not improve for these businesses, the study suggests that within the next seven months, nearly 550 more people's jobs could be at stake.

Nevertheless, a greater number of entrepreneurs now, in fact, do believe that their businesses will improve. Study findings show that the percentage of entrepreneurs who are confident that their businesses will bounce back has increased from 15% in April to 21% in June.

There has also been a decline in uncertainty with regard to overcoming this shock from 30% to 18%. With this overall increase in confidence level, nearly half of the entrepreneurs now believe that it will take them from six months to nearly a year to recover from the loss incurred.

Meanwhile, these resilient female entrepreneurs are still practising the same coping mechanisms they had adopted in April, such as cancelling orders, giving discounts, laying-off employees, or remaining the same.

According to the study, though fewer orders have been cancelled in June compared to April, there has been an increase in the percentage of entrepreneurs who were giving discounts-from about 13% in April to 33% June. Moreover, with a nearly 4% increase since April, about 14% of the businesses are also laying off their employees.

As over 65% of these businesses do not have formal registration or a trade license, they remain ineligible for the government's stimulus package.

This has forced over 68% of the entrepreneurs to rely on their personal savings and about 20% to take loans from their friends and families.

Moreover, with 63% of the entrepreneurs being unaware of where to seek governance assistance from, many have turned to other support systems or avenues, such as online entrepreneur forums, webinars, family and friends, and other known entrepreneurs' to receive guidance and help during these trying times.

Study findings also show that the financial issues due to insufficient support or access have contributed to their increased stress levels, while staying indoors resulted in most of themspending a significant amount of time in household chores. This has cut down the time spent in running businesses or office related-work.

Selima Ahmed, Founder and President of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) and Member of Parliament said, 'There is no noticeable mention of "women entrepreneurs" in the COVID-19 stimulus package circulars published by Bangladesh Bank, although women entrepreneurs continue to play an essential role in contributing to the economy of Bangladesh.'

Maheen Sultan, Senior Fellow of Practice at BIGD, Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, BIGD also took part in discussion among others.



























The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the online retailers of fashion, cosmetics, and other imported products. However, online sales of health products and daily essentials boomed as the virus continued to rage.This was revealed in a study conducted by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University. The study was first conducted in April and then followed in May and June.With lower startup costs and a broader reach, a growing number of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have recently turned to the online retail market. A large percentage of these entrepreneurs are female who operate their businesses through social media like Facebook.Accordingly any who were trying to reduce the loss of revenue by cancelling orders and selling off their stock in April, 24% of them have since shut down their businesses in June.The study was published in a webinar hosted on Sunday by Mehnaz Rabbani, Program Lead, Research, Policy, and Governance at BIGD, presented these alarming findings.Researchers, policymakers, journalists participated in the webinar moderated by Maheen Sultan, Senior Fellow of Practice at BIGD, Brac University.These online businesses usually see a rise in their sales on special occasions, such as Eid and PohelaBoishakh. But this time around, as both the events were observed under a nationwide lockdown, 79-84% of the entrepreneurs experienced lower revenue earnings than last year's Eid and PohelaBoishakh.Though the impact of this decline in revenue has been nothing short acute on female entrepreneurs who rely on their online businesses as the only source of income, it also has knock-on effects on those employed in these businesses.The study found that within one month after the first round of survey, 121 employees were laid off. If things do not improve for these businesses, the study suggests that within the next seven months, nearly 550 more people's jobs could be at stake.Nevertheless, a greater number of entrepreneurs now, in fact, do believe that their businesses will improve. Study findings show that the percentage of entrepreneurs who are confident that their businesses will bounce back has increased from 15% in April to 21% in June.There has also been a decline in uncertainty with regard to overcoming this shock from 30% to 18%. With this overall increase in confidence level, nearly half of the entrepreneurs now believe that it will take them from six months to nearly a year to recover from the loss incurred.Meanwhile, these resilient female entrepreneurs are still practising the same coping mechanisms they had adopted in April, such as cancelling orders, giving discounts, laying-off employees, or remaining the same.According to the study, though fewer orders have been cancelled in June compared to April, there has been an increase in the percentage of entrepreneurs who were giving discounts-from about 13% in April to 33% June. Moreover, with a nearly 4% increase since April, about 14% of the businesses are also laying off their employees.As over 65% of these businesses do not have formal registration or a trade license, they remain ineligible for the government's stimulus package.This has forced over 68% of the entrepreneurs to rely on their personal savings and about 20% to take loans from their friends and families.Moreover, with 63% of the entrepreneurs being unaware of where to seek governance assistance from, many have turned to other support systems or avenues, such as online entrepreneur forums, webinars, family and friends, and other known entrepreneurs' to receive guidance and help during these trying times.Study findings also show that the financial issues due to insufficient support or access have contributed to their increased stress levels, while staying indoors resulted in most of themspending a significant amount of time in household chores. This has cut down the time spent in running businesses or office related-work.Selima Ahmed, Founder and President of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) and Member of Parliament said, 'There is no noticeable mention of "women entrepreneurs" in the COVID-19 stimulus package circulars published by Bangladesh Bank, although women entrepreneurs continue to play an essential role in contributing to the economy of Bangladesh.'Maheen Sultan, Senior Fellow of Practice at BIGD, Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, BIGD also took part in discussion among others.