Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil India logs Rs 249 crore loss in Q1 on slump in oil prices

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Oil India logs Rs 249 crore loss in Q1 on slump in oil prices

Oil India logs Rs 249 crore loss in Q1 on slump in oil prices

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Oil India Ltd, the nation's second largest state oil and gas producer, logged second quarterly loss in its history in April-June after crude oil prices slumped to lower than cost of production. OIL had a net loss of Rs 248.61 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal as compared to a net profit of Rs 624.80 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
"This is the second quarterly loss in OIL history. We had a quarterly loss in 2018-19 fiscal," OIL director-finance Harish Madhav said on Saturday.
The loss was primarily due to price realised for oil the company produced dropped to $30.43 per barrel in the June quarter as compared to $66.33 a barrel price realised a year back, he said.
"Our cost of production is around $32-33 per barrel and a drop in price was the primary reason for the loss in Q1," he said.
OIL produced 0.75 million tonnes of crude oil in April-June, down marginally from 0.81 million tonnes a year back. Natural gas output too was marginally lower at 0.68 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 0.71 bcm in Q1 2019-20.
He said natural gas price realisation during Q1 FY21 reduced to $2.39 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from $3.23 in the previous quarter.
OIL's cost of production for natural gas is around $2.3 per mmBtu.
"Gas price realisation was fine but it was the substantial drop in oil prices that resulted in loss in Q1," he said.
Turnover in April-June reduced to Rs 1,874.48 crore from Rs 3,496.10 crore in the same period last year.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft