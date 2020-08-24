Samsung gives fridge cleaning service to 300 customers





Initiated before Eid, through this recently ended campaign, Samsung Bangladesh has cleaned customer's refrigerators to help them with the hardship during coronavirus pandemic, says a press release.

The campaign was aimed to inspire the practices of cleaning refrigerators regularly pertinent to the hygiene care efforts among the customers across the country.

As part of the campaign, Samsung's expert service team, equipped with advanced tools, has provided a professional check and cleaning services for free over 300 customers around the country.

The assistance has been provided to the customers who purchased and are using Samsung refrigerators even without a warranty period, includes overall status check and consulting, voltage check for power stability, outside temperature check, and settings, water tray cleaning, guidance on 'how to get better performance.'

To get the service, eager customers registered them through Samsung call center appointments.

"The importance of staying clean and healthy is never felt more significant than the present time. Hence, we launched this campaign so that our valuable customers can stay worry free during this time," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on the occasion.

























