Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Samsung gives fridge cleaning service to 300 customers

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Samsung Electronics Bangladesh, a leading global consumer electronics providers and a trusted brand, has carried out a campaign to ensure health hygiene for its customers.
Initiated before Eid, through this recently ended campaign, Samsung Bangladesh has cleaned customer's refrigerators to help them with the hardship during coronavirus pandemic, says a press release.
The campaign was aimed to inspire the practices of cleaning refrigerators regularly pertinent to the hygiene care efforts among the customers across the country.
As part of the campaign, Samsung's expert service team, equipped with advanced tools, has provided a professional check and cleaning services for free over 300 customers around the country.
The assistance has been provided to the customers who purchased and are using Samsung refrigerators even without a warranty period, includes overall status check and consulting, voltage check for power stability, outside temperature check, and settings, water tray cleaning, guidance on 'how to get better performance.'
To get the service, eager customers registered them through Samsung call center appointments.
 "The importance of staying clean and healthy is never felt more significant than the present time. Hence, we launched this campaign so that our valuable customers can stay worry free during this time," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft