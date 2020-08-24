Among top tourism markets, India at bottom of recovery charts





The RateGain data refers to booking and pricing patterns obtained from nearly 3,000 hotels in India and 2.5 lakh hotels across the globe. Among the hotels in India to which RateGain offers technological support and whose booking patterns the company had tracked include the Hyatt group and the Taj group of hotels, Marriott, Lemon Tree and Royal Orchid.

Speaking to TOI, RateGain's chief revenue officer, Apurva Chamaria, said, "We anticipate that a complete recovery in the hospitality industry will only be possible in the next three years. This is mainly because the novel coronavirus is still spreading, and in the absence of a vaccine, the traveller sentiment remains weak. In addition, lack of conformity in travel and quarantine protocols make it difficult for people to venture out."

The company said that the challenging trend is expected to continue with the pandemic affecting key tourist hubs like Goa, Rajasthan, the north-east and Karnataka.

This is in contrast to global recoveries in the hospitality sector, the data suggests. While the US has seen a resumption of 67per cent in business, China has witnessed 66per cent recovery, and Germany 41per cent rebound in the same period as restrictions eased, India registered only a 3per cent recovery in week 22 of 2020 (May 25-31), rising marginally to 12per cent between June 29-July 5 to finally settle at 20per cent by August 3-9. -TNN



























