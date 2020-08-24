

US business activity and home sales surge

With mortgage rates holding near record lows and a work-from-home trend apparently enticing many Americans to move further from city centers, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday sales of existing homes rose 24.7per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units last month from 4.7 million in June.

Home prices also shot to a record $304,100, and a shortage of inventory is making competition for houses fierce. The average time on the market fell to 22 days in July, a record low, from 24 in June, and nearly 70per cent sold in less than a month.

Combined with June's 20.2per cent gain, home sales have mushroomed by nearly 50per cent in two months to fully retrace the cratering in residential real estate activity in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading across the country. July's sales rate was the fastest since December 2006, when the country was in the latter stages of the sub-prime mortgage housing boom.

"The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021."

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rising 14.7per cent to a rate of 5.38 million units in July. Existing home sales, which make up about 85per cent of US home sales, rose in all four regions and were up 8.7per cent nationally from a year earlier.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is at an average of 2.99per cent, hovering near levels last seen in the early 1970s, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Data earlier this week showed homebuilding accelerating by the most in nearly four years in July.

Housing has been a bright spot in the economy even as other sectors suffer amid widespread coronavirus infections that have slowed commerce and kept unemployment high. More than 28 million people were collecting jobless benefits under all programs at the end of July.

The pandemic tipped the economy into recession in February, ending a record-long expansion that had brought US unemployment to a 50-year low.

Meanwhile, a purchasing managers' survey showed US business activity snapped back to the highest since early 2019 in August as companies in both the manufacturing and services sectors saw a resurgence in new orders even as new COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly high across the country.

Data firm IHS Markit said its flash US Composite PMI Index rose to a reading of 54.7 this month - the highest since February 2019 - from 50.3 in July. -Reuters

















