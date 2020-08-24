Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:37 AM
latest
Home Business

JICA to help set up food value chain for agri-products

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will set up a food value chain development project in the country at a cost of Tk 882 crore (11.218 billion Japanese yen) to process agricultural products and expand agribusiness.
Under this project, low interest financing and technical assistance will be provided to organizations and industrial entrepreneurs working in agri-based business development, food processing and food security.
As a result, it will be possible to strengthen the initiative to provide safe and quality food as well as achieve the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Yoho Hayakawa, chief representative of the JICA in Bangladesh office, made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday.
Additional Secretary of the Industry Ministry Begum Parag, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry Salim Ullah, JICA Bangladesh Office Senior Representative Koji Mitumri, Programme Adviser Ryuchi Katsuki, Programme Officer Mehdi Hasan, and CEO of Bangladesh Infrastructural Finance Fund Limited SM Anisuzzaman were connected online.
Yuho Hayakawa said that the recent economic growth has resulted in increasing demand for quality and safe food at home and abroad. As a result, quality protection and development of food value chain has become urgent at every stage of food production. The purchasing power of the rural and urban population of the country increases, so does the demand and supply of safe food.
He said that the implementation of the project for development of agro-based industries will create new job opportunities and product diversification within the Covid-19 outbreak. He sought the assistance of the Industries Minister in implementation of the project.
Industries Minister said JICA has been making significant contribution to the development of infrastructure, modernization of technical training, development of food and food related industries in Bangladesh.
He said JICA could come up with innovative projects to diversify the products of state-owned sugar mills.
The Minister said the Ministry would extend all possible support for the speedy implementation of the Food Value Chain Development Project adopted to improve the quality of food industry in Bangladesh.




This project will make a positive contribution to the development of Bangladeshi food industry through the transfer of state-of-the-art technology and the establishment of world-class food  factories in this country. He hoped that this would strengthen the opportunities for export of halal and quality food products after meeting domestic demand.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft