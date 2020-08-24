JICA to help set up food value chain for agri-products





Under this project, low interest financing and technical assistance will be provided to organizations and industrial entrepreneurs working in agri-based business development, food processing and food security.

As a result, it will be possible to strengthen the initiative to provide safe and quality food as well as achieve the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Yoho Hayakawa, chief representative of the JICA in Bangladesh office, made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday.

Additional Secretary of the Industry Ministry Begum Parag, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry Salim Ullah, JICA Bangladesh Office Senior Representative Koji Mitumri, Programme Adviser Ryuchi Katsuki, Programme Officer Mehdi Hasan, and CEO of Bangladesh Infrastructural Finance Fund Limited SM Anisuzzaman were connected online.

Yuho Hayakawa said that the recent economic growth has resulted in increasing demand for quality and safe food at home and abroad. As a result, quality protection and development of food value chain has become urgent at every stage of food production. The purchasing power of the rural and urban population of the country increases, so does the demand and supply of safe food.

He said that the implementation of the project for development of agro-based industries will create new job opportunities and product diversification within the Covid-19 outbreak. He sought the assistance of the Industries Minister in implementation of the project.

Industries Minister said JICA has been making significant contribution to the development of infrastructure, modernization of technical training, development of food and food related industries in Bangladesh.

He said JICA could come up with innovative projects to diversify the products of state-owned sugar mills.

The Minister said the Ministry would extend all possible support for the speedy implementation of the Food Value Chain Development Project adopted to improve the quality of food industry in Bangladesh.









This project will make a positive contribution to the development of Bangladeshi food industry through the transfer of state-of-the-art technology and the establishment of world-class food factories in this country. He hoped that this would strengthen the opportunities for export of halal and quality food products after meeting domestic demand.





