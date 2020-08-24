DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid volatile trade





DSEX, the prime index of DSE slid for a fraction by 0.85 point or 0.02 per cent to settle at 4,794. Two other indices -- DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 3.91 points to finish at 1,650 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 7.18 points to close at 1,107.

The DSE website has been remained slow like in the previous two sessions as authorities embarked on maintenance and updating of the link.

Turnover on the DES was at at Tk 9.38 billion, against Tk 9.36 billion in the previous session on Thursday.

Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 170 closed higher, 142 ended lower while 43 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 31 points to close at 13,665 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 17 points to finish at 8,248.

Of the issues traded, 122 gained, 119 declined and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.70 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 300 million

























