Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:36 AM
latest
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid volatile trade

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday amid volatile trade marking buying and selling.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE slid for a fraction by 0.85 point or 0.02 per cent to settle at 4,794. Two other indices --  DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 3.91 points to finish at 1,650 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 7.18 points to close at 1,107.
The DSE website has been remained slow like in the previous two sessions as authorities embarked on maintenance and updating of the link.
Turnover on the DES was at at Tk 9.38 billion, against Tk 9.36 billion in the previous session on Thursday.
Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 170 closed higher, 142 ended lower while 43 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 31 points to close at 13,665 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 17 points to finish at 8,248.
Of the issues traded, 122 gained, 119 declined and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.70 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 300 million


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft