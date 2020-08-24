NBR to set up survey lab to assess 3rd party data





The NBR in a recent meeting presided over by its chairman Abu Hena Md Rahamatul Muneem made a number of decisions to make the survey measures effective.

The revenue board will not conduct traditional door-to-door survey this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and because of lower-than-expected results from the previous surveys to identify new taxpayers and evaders, NBR officials said.

They said that the revenue board would rather conduct technology-based internal surveys through which tax officials would collect data from various agencies and analyse the data to identify new taxpayers.

Initially, the tax authorities will focus on house owners in Dhaka city start internal survey. The officials said NBR would form a central survey team to collect data on house property from all possible sources, including city corporations, RAJUK and sub-registry offices, and prepare a database and distribute it to field offices for next measures.

The data to be received from various sources would be digitalized and processed to build the database. As per the decisions, a survey lab would be established at the BCS Tax Academy to digitize the manual data and process the data to identify potential taxpayers.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech has also talked about the plan to give the tax department access to database of different government, autonomous and private organisations through system integration and system interoperability.

'We are also planning to increase the number of taxpayers by making the ongoing survey programme more intensive and technology supported,' the minister said. The NBR identified five lakh new taxpayers in the fiscal 2019-20 through its regular survey activities.

NBR officials said technology-based internal survey system is very effective in all aspects, they said. As per tax law, taxpayers' identification number is mandatory for buying and selling of house property and land.

Data maintained by city corporations, RAJUK and sub-registry offices on house property will be an effective tool for the tax officials in this respect. They said that the door-to-door survey created various problems for both tax officials and house owners.



































