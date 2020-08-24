Forex rule relaxed for webinar solution services





"Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, official meetings of government and corporate sectors are being held virtually through webinar solutions. To facilitate payment for availing webinar solution services, it has now been decided that authorized dealers (ADs) may effect remittances on account of actual payments against relevant invoices of webinar solution services and supporting documents regarding payment of applicable taxes or levies," said a BB circular issued on Sunday.

In case of requirement for online payments against such services, ADs may issue virtual card or one time card in the name of the nominated official of the applicant entities, the release added.























