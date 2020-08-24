Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:36 AM
latest
Home Business

NBR freezes bank accounts of 2 firms over poppy seed import

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

VAT intelligence wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has frozen bank accounts and locked business identification numbers of two importers for allegedly importing poppy seed, prohibited in the country's import list. .
Earlier on August 13, a VAT intelligence team seized four containers of poppy seeds in the Mongla port. VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the NBR in a statement on Saturday said it had locked BINs, also known as VAT registration numbers, of Ayesha Traders and Taz Traders.
It has also asked all banks to freeze their businesses accounts.
VAT intelligence also detected irregularities in the release of 15 consignments by the importers, the statement said. It said that the consignments were released using false declarations of tennis ball and party spray.
The VAIID is now investigating the matters to find out the actual goods imported under the consignments and whether the importers paid the applicable duty and taxes for the imports.
According to the statement, the VAT intelligence wing collected documents from Pubali Bank's Begum Bazar branch and found an information mismatch between the bank documents and the import documents. The business firms were also not found at the addresses the firms provided in the VAT registration certificates.
As per bank information, the name of the owner of Taz traders is Md Sabbir Hossain and that of Ayesha Traders is Akbar Hossain. The firms also did not file VAT returns properly, the statement said.
VAT intelligence has put the freeze on the bank accounts of the two firms on suspicion that they may have transferred the fund to release other consignments in the port before the investigation is completed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft