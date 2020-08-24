NBR freezes bank accounts of 2 firms over poppy seed import





Earlier on August 13, a VAT intelligence team seized four containers of poppy seeds in the Mongla port. VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the NBR in a statement on Saturday said it had locked BINs, also known as VAT registration numbers, of Ayesha Traders and Taz Traders.

It has also asked all banks to freeze their businesses accounts.

VAT intelligence also detected irregularities in the release of 15 consignments by the importers, the statement said. It said that the consignments were released using false declarations of tennis ball and party spray.

The VAIID is now investigating the matters to find out the actual goods imported under the consignments and whether the importers paid the applicable duty and taxes for the imports.

According to the statement, the VAT intelligence wing collected documents from Pubali Bank's Begum Bazar branch and found an information mismatch between the bank documents and the import documents. The business firms were also not found at the addresses the firms provided in the VAT registration certificates.

As per bank information, the name of the owner of Taz traders is Md Sabbir Hossain and that of Ayesha Traders is Akbar Hossain. The firms also did not file VAT returns properly, the statement said.

VAT intelligence has put the freeze on the bank accounts of the two firms on suspicion that they may have transferred the fund to release other consignments in the port before the investigation is completed.



















