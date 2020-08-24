

The Officials of BIMSTEC Secretariat led by its Secretary General Ambassador placing floral wreath at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation

The Officials of BIMSTEC Secretariat led by its Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam placing floral wreath at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, in Gopalganj on Sunday. The Secretary General was accompanied by his wife Jesmeen Islam, and BIMSTEC Directors and other officials of the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka. The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand with a total population of 1.68 billion.