Govt bank borrowing stands at Tk 110b in first 45 days of FY21





However, meanwhile the government has repaid Tk 25.36 bilion previous loan without taking any loan from Bangladesh Bank.

The government bank borrowing up to mid August stands at Tk 110 billion for financing budgetary deficit; which is 17 per cent of total bank borrowing target, according to BB data.

The government plans to borrow Tk 1.01 trillion from internal sources during the fiscal 2020-21 to meet its huge budgetary deficit. It includes bank borrowing of Tk849.83 billion while the remaining to come from other internal sources.

The official sources said the government will take a total of Tk 250 billion from internal sources including Tk 200 billion by selling savings certificates. The remaining Tk 50 billion will come from non-banking sources.

Mustafizur Rahman, fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue said the government has increased dependence on bank loans at the beginning of the financial year to meet the budgetary deficit.

He said due to shortfall in revenue collection amid pandemic the government's borrowing has increased to meet spending on revenue budget as well as development projects. But fresh investment in private sector has sharply declined posing longer impact on investment and new job creation.

The CPD fellow said as the situation is emerging expansion of private sector and new employment generation will become a major challenge to the government.

Industry insiders say the government borrows every year from the domestic and foreign sectors to meet budget deficit. This time trade and commerce have been affected by the epidemic to cause serious setback to revenue collection.

Only greater government borrowing may bridge the additional budgetary deficit. Excessive bank government is becoming a reality exceeding past records.

As of August 12 this year, the total debt of the government stood at Tk1.47 trillion which was Tk 1.36 billion at the end of last financial year (till June 30).

Meanwhile, the total debt of the government from the central bank stood at Tk44.38 trillion at the end of last fiscal.

The newly announced monetary policy of the central bank has set a target of 14.8 per cent private sector credit growth during the current financial as it was under the outgoing fiscal year.

But the real time credit growth for private sector was around 8.6 per last year and it remains unclear whether there will be real improvement this time to meet the target.

On the other hand the government's debt growth in the current fiscal year has been estimated at 44.4 per cent. It shows the economy is rapidly changing track to become public sector led growth while private sector is remaining enormously left behind.















