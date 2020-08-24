More California blazes feared

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23: Some of California's largest-ever fires are raging across the state, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as forecasters warned of further blazes sparked by lightning.

Several thousand lightning strikes in recent days ignited fires that left thick smoke blanketing the region on Saturday. The total area burned for all the fires in California this week is "close to one million acres (400,000 hectares)," according to CalFire public information officer Jeremy Rahn.

"More lightning is anticipated tomorrow (Sunday) and into Tuesday -- everyone must remain alert and have an evacuation plan," the agency said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service added: "With severe drought and exceptionally dry fuels present, dry thunderstorms could spark additional wildfires this weekend." -AFP