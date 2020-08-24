Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:36 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

No change in Pranab’s health

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: There is no change in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.
Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said his vital parameters are stable.
Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Thereafter, he developed lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors have said.
"There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More California blazes feared
13 dead during Peru party raid
No change in Pranab’s health
EU hopes to avoid ‘second Ukraine’ in Belarus
Nepal denies report about China occupying land in 7 border dists
Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Canada conservatives electing new leader to take on Trudeau


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft