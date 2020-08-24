Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps

SITTWE, Aug 23: Rohingya in Myanmar's conflict-wracked Rakhine state expressed fears on Sunday of a coronavirus outbreak reaching their overcrowded camps, after a spate of infections sent the state capital into lockdown.

Nearly 130,000 Rohingya Muslims live in what Amnesty International describes as "apartheid" conditions in camps around Sittwe.

The city has recorded 48 cases in the past week, making up more than 10 percent of the about 400 cases so far registered in Myanmar.

"We are extremely worried about the virus because we are living in limbo and it won't be easy to control," said Rohingya Kyaw Kyaw. -AFP







