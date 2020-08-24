Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:35 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Canada conservatives electing new leader to take on Trudeau

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

OTTAWA, Aug 23: Canadian conservatives will reveal on Sunday their pick for a new leader and main contender to challenge liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in possible snap elections.
Four candidates vied to replace outgoing Andrew Scheer, including two former ministers, the first Seventh-day Adventist ever to be elected to parliament, and an outsider seeking to become the first black woman to lead a major federal political party in Canada.
Frontrunner Peter MacKay, 54, was looking to mark his triumphant return to politics following a five-year hiatus.
After leading Canada's foreign, defence and justice departments in the last Tory administration from 2006 to 2015, he ducked the limelight.
He has faced a strong challenge for the party leadership from former air-force navigator and former veterans affairs minister Erin O'Toole, 47, who ran twice previously for the job.
Both have touted a need for the party to broaden its appeal to progressive voters, with a focus on jobs and the economy, but also to pitch a clear climate plan, which has been lacking from the Tories.
"I will be Canada's jobs prime minister," MacKay told public broadcaster CBC, promising "a real environmental plan."
He also pledged if he becomes prime minister to ban China's Huawei from Canada's 5G networks, and a tax overhaul.
The coronavirus pandemic made campaigning for the Tory leadership a challenge, preventing the usual gladhanding and engaging with stakeholders.
Balloting by mail replaced the spectacle of a leadership convention with balloons and streamers, and Canadians have shown little interest as they contended with the virus.
Forcing snap elections to challenge the Liberals would be an equally hard sell in the midst of the worst economic crisis since World War II.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More California blazes feared
13 dead during Peru party raid
No change in Pranab’s health
EU hopes to avoid ‘second Ukraine’ in Belarus
Nepal denies report about China occupying land in 7 border dists
Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Canada conservatives electing new leader to take on Trudeau


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft