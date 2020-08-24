Bangladesh selectors to discuss Shakib Al Hasan's inclusion for the last two Tests in Sri Lanka





According to the sources in the BCB, the selectors will be meeting on Tuesday (first time in last five months) and will discuss the composition of the preliminary squad of 20 players for the three Tests to be played in Sri Lanka in October-November.

"The final squad will only be announced in Sri Lanka", one of the sources, speaking exclusively said. Apparently, this decision is to confirm the coronavirus results of all selected players. The selectors will also discuss with the team management whether to include Shakib Al Hasan for the second and third Tests.

Shakib's one year ICC ban (for not disclosing the approach) ends on 29th September. "Till then he cannot use the BCB and the SLC facilities for training but selectors can certainly include him for the remaining two Tests", one of the officials said.

Few in Bangladesh certainly want experienced Shakib to join the Lanka tour for the last two Tests. Selectors are also likely to seek coach Russell Domingo's inputs at a later stage. Domingo will be reaching Bangladesh on September 2.

Shakib, now holidaying in the USA, is set to return to Bangladesh by the end of this month.

Under the watchful eyes of Nazmul Abedin Faheem and Mohammad Salahuddin he will train at the BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan), which is country's largest sporting institute.















