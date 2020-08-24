Alom emerges champions in UCCC Online Rapid Chess





Monjur secured full seven points from seven matches to clinch the title while Nasim Hosain Bhuiyan placed runners-up with 5.5 points.

Candidate master Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, Ashish Mujumder, Hasan Imam and Ushaching Kheyang finished third to sixth position respectively with five points after their places were decided in tie breaking system.

Dr Ratan Kumar Paul finished seventh position with 4.5 points while Anik Abdullah, Shariful Islam, Golam Sarowar and Ali Hasan Ahmed finished eighth to eleventh places respectively with four points after their place were decided by tiebreaking system. -BSS















