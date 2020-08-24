Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka



Rubel Hossain speaking after individual training at SBNCS, Mirpur on Sunday.

Despite establishing him one of the best bowlers of the country in limited over cricket, Rubel played just 27 Tests over the last 11 years.

He last donned the white jersey in the Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi this year-which was his first Test after 2018. Even though he claimed 3-113 in Rawalpindi Test, he was again dropped from the side during Bangladesh's home Test against Zimbabwe in March.

Only 36 wickets in 27 Tests and a bowling average of 76.77, which is the worst average by any fast bowler in the history, is something that time and again worked against him always.

But Rubel refused to give up, saying he would give his best in a bid to cement his place in this format.

"You know that the game has started in England, Pakistan is also playing with them. We are also optimistic, there is a series against Sri Lanka ahead. We are all hopeful that the series will be very nice," Rubel said on Sunday.

"Basically I keep my focus on the Sri Lanka series. In that series, my goal will be to get a chance in the team, and if I get a chance, I will try to play well, I will try my best. And I'm practicing accordingly. I am working on how to further increase the skill in fitness and bowling-wise. The main focus is the Sri Lanka series," the pacer added.

Rubel who was the last amongst the fast bowlers to join the individual training programme, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said he continued his fitness work at home with an aim to keep him fit.

"I came to Dhaka two or three days ago. Since I couldn't work with bowling in Bagerhat, I worked on fitness. I am working on bowling here. We are following the rules given by the board when it comes to bowling, fitness, gym. I thank the BCB for making a plan for us very nicely. According to that plan, we are all working well on fitness, bowling, batting," he said.

Rubel believes his fitness work in Bagerhat kept him in good shape and now it is down to just regaining the rhythm in bowling.

"In fact, when Coronavirus was at its worst, the cricketers had nothing to do. We moved to our own district and worked with fitness. In Bagerhat, I worked with fitness, I did running. Since my home is on the river bank, I have run a lot in the sand. I didn't get a chance to bowl or bat, and it was raining every day. The Coronavirus issue is not in our hands, it has become an epidemic across the country. We have nothing to do, yet we try to be as conscious as possible. I have worked with fitness in accordance with the instructions given by the BCB," he remarked. -BSS















