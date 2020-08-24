Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:34 AM
latest
Home Sports

Crawley in 'dream' world as Anderson rocks Pakistan

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot past Pakistan's Yasir Shah (L) on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 22, 2020. photo: AFP

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot past Pakistan's Yasir Shah (L) on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 22, 2020. photo: AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 23: Zak Crawley said he "couldn't have dreamed for a better score" after converting his maiden Test hundred into a superb innings of 267 against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday before England great James Anderson rocked the tourists with a late treble strike.
Crawley and Jos Buttler, who made 152, shared a stand of 359 that powered England to 583-8 declared on the second day of the third Test.
England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest and looking for a first series win over Pakistan in a decade, then saw Anderson reduce the tourists to 24-3 at the close -- a deficit of 559 runs -- as he moved to within four of becoming the first paceman to take 600 wickets in Tests.
"I couldn't have dreamed for a better score I'm absolutely delighted and we're in a very good position with Jimmy at the end there," Crawley told Sky Sports.
Pakistan's Shan Masood was plumb lbw for four to Anderson before fellow opener Abid Ali (one) edged low to Dom Sibley at third slip.
And with what became the last ball of the day, Anderson had star batsman Babar Azam lbw for 11 with one that cut back to finish with stumps figures of 3-13 in 5.5 overs.
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, however, insisted that "we don't think the match has finished".
"We will fight it out and if we get two big innings everything will change. It's cricket and we are a fighting unit that can do that."
England's total was their highest in Tests since they made 589-8 declared against Pakistan at Old Trafford four years ago.
Three of Pakistan's frontline bowlers conceded over 100 runs each, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-173 from 39 overs) and teenage paceman Naseem Shah (1-109 in 27) both going for more than four an over.
Crawley's innings was the seventh highest maiden hundred in 143 years of Test-match cricket and the 10th highest score by any England batsman.
"It's very humbling indeed, I don't see myself anywhere near their calibre but hopefully I can build on this," said Crawley.
His partnership with Buttler was also a new England fifth-wicket record in Tests, surpassing the 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in February 1973.
"Jos was exactly the right man at the other end, telling me to calm down," said Crawley. "He played better than me today, he was flawless."
One of the few false shots of his innings saw Crawley go to 200 when he edged a four past second slip off Naseem.
But he still received applause from his team-mates in a match being played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 22-year-old Crawley was the seventh England batsman to turn his maiden Test hundred into a double century and the first since Rob Key against the West Indies at Lord's in 2004.
Earlier, Buttler completed just the second hundred of his 47-match Test career and first as a wicketkeeper.
Crawley lofted Yasir over long-off for six before a clipped boundary off Mohammad Abbas saw him to 250.
But his near 10-hour innings end when he was stumped down the legside by Mohammad Rizwan off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq. Crawley faced 393 balls, hitting 34 fours and one six.
Together with Buttler, he had taken England from 127-4 to 486-5 against an increasingly ragged Pakistan.
World Cup-winner Buttler saw his seven-and-a-half-hour innings -- the longest of his career -- end tamely when he chipped a gentle return catch to Alam, another occasional spinner.
England resumed Saturday in a commanding position at 332-4.
Crawley was 171 not out, in his eighth Test, with Buttler unbeaten on 87.
Buttler, one ball after successfully reviewing a decision to give him out caught behind on 99, punched seamer Abbas through point to complete a 189-ball hundred with 10 fours and two sixes.
It was just the 29-year-old's second century in 47 Tests following his 106 against India at Nottingham two years ago.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No crowds makes for a new world as tennis gears up for US Open
Murray makes triumphant start to year at US Open tuneup
Oscar stars as Chinese football welcomes back fans after virus
Ponting warns Ashwin he won't have 'Mankading' in his IPL team
Carey 'disappointed' at losing Australia white-ball vice-captaincy
Zaheer Abbas, Kallis and women's star Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Smith admits he'll miss jeering English fans
Bangladesh selectors to discuss Shakib Al Hasan's inclusion for the last two Tests in Sri Lanka


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft