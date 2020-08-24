Four female archers tested Corona negative





The four archers who came to join the camp on Saturday are now given the green signal to join the rest of the team in training programme under Bangladesh archery's head coach German-born Martin Frederick from today (Monday). The national archery training camp is going on at the Archery Training Centre at Shaheed Ahsan Ullag Master Stadium in Tangi.

Many of the male and female archers are already practicing at the centre for the upcoming national and international events.

While these archers received good news, the General Secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol has not gotten the same good news on the day. This archery official was not feeling okay for a couple of days and submitted samples for Coronavirus test along with the four archers at the Sir Salimullah Medical College. His report came positive. He is staying home and taking medication as per physician's instruction.















