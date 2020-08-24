BCB looking for short-term batting coach now





Before McKenzie's departure BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan informed that the South African coach is unwilling to travel to Sri Lanka for family business and BCB will appoint a temporary coach for the tour. New Zealand born Craig McMillan is one of the possible options at BCB's hand. But McKenzie quits Tigers charge unreservedly.

"We are looking for a batting coach since McKenzie stepped down," Akram said to media on Sunday.

"We must appoint batting coach. But don't want to disclose the names now. We are looking for a short-term batting coach or for Sri Lanka tour only. He might be from Sri Lanka as well," he described.

Akram, former Tiger's skipper, earlier clued up that they have few names at their hands, who is going to be appointed for Tigers' tour to Sri Lanka. Repeating his previous citation Akram said, "You have heard one name among our four available options". "I don't want to take other names before confirmation since they are working with other teams," he added.

McKenzie took Tigers' responsibilities in 2018 but for shorter version only though he guided Tigers for red-ball games during India tour last year. He was initially contracted for one-year till ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but BCB extended the contract after the event. He was the only among coaching staffs to sustain with Tigers after the World Cup. But BCB always expected to get the genius as batting consultant for all the formats.

Bangladesh cricket authorities are still unwilling to appoint different batting coaches for different formats. "We want to appoint someone good for Bangladesh cricket. We have time to take the proper decision. Hopefully we'll be able to reach an effective solution very soon. We are looking for a long term contract who will work for all formats," said the board director.















