

Tortured mother, daughter held on charges of theft









At that time, two female and three male members were arrested from the local UP office and sent to Chakaria Hospital and later to the court on the request of the plaintiff. Among the accused, the house of four including mother and daughter is at Shanti Hat in Patiya. The other's house is in Lal bridge area of Pekua upazila. COX'S BAZAR, Aug 23: A mother and daughter were handed over to the police after torturing them on suspicion of being cow lifters by UP Chairman Miranul Islam and locals. The incident took place in Paharchanda area of Chakaria's Harbang UP in Cox's Bazar.However, Chairman Miranul Islam denied the matter. He called the police and the UNO to help when the locals caught the cattle thieves. The UNO formed three members probe committee for investigation of the incident.Earlier, the incident took place in the area on Friday, but the matter came to light when a picture of the mother and daughter tied with ropes spread through social media.Chakaria Police Station OC (Investigation) Mizanur Rahman said a police team reached the spot after chasing five members of a cattle thieves' syndicate, including women, for a kilometer and arrested by local mob.At that time, two female and three male members were arrested from the local UP office and sent to Chakaria Hospital and later to the court on the request of the plaintiff. Among the accused, the house of four including mother and daughter is at Shanti Hat in Patiya. The other's house is in Lal bridge area of Pekua upazila.