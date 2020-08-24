

Journo Abdus Shahid dies of Covid-19

Shahid breathed his last around 10:45am while undergoing treatment for corona infections at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital in Dhaka, said Kader Gani Chowdhury, President of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

The journalist was admitted to Kuwait Moitree hospital on July 27 with a breathing problem, two days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Later, he was shifted to Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital's ICU as his condition deteriorated.

He is survived by wife, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Shahid took up journalism as his career in the 80s and worked for different newspapers and televisions, including Dainik Dinkal, Islamic Television and NTV.

He was also former president of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists and joint secretary general of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death. -UNB















