Returnee interns to get further chance in Japan





Along with new technical interns, those who have already returned or will return soon after concluding three years of internship period, will get priority to migrate again as skilled worker with higher salaries and benefits.

The skilled workers will be given priority for the job.

In a programme held at his ministry on Sunday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said the technical interns who were returning from Japan after three years of internship would get further chance to migrate to the country as skilled workers.

The Japan government has a demand for workers. But, it can only hire the unskilled workers as 'technical interns' for three years. Those who return home after three years can get job further to the country with higher salaries and benefits as skilled workers.

According to the ministry, Japan has a demand for around 3.5 lakh foreign workers. To hire the workers, it has signed separate agreements with the global labour sending countries including Bangladesh.

Under the deal, Bangladesh has sent 144 Bangladeshi technical interns there in 2017. The tenure of most of those workers is likely to end by this year. Some of them have already returned home after completion of the tenures, the ministry officials said.

In this situation, a number of Bangladeshis intending to get overseas job have been given training in different technical training institutes across the country following the requirement of Japan. They will be sent to the country as technical interns following the demand of Japan.

Japan will recruit the technical interns from Bangladesh through private recruiting agencies with zero migration cost, officials said.

To this effect, the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry has formulated guidelines on selection of sending organisations (SOs) or recruiting agencies and technical interns (TIs) in line with the deal signed with Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) last year. Interested TIs must have academic qualification of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent education aged between 18 and 35 years. Interns also should have physical and mental fitness. The BMET will make a databank of Tls who have successfully completed Japanese language training course organised by Technical Training Centers.

Expatriate Welfare Minister's Assistant Personal Secretary Md Rasheduzzaman on Sunday said the ministry on the day handed over cheques of internship allowances of eight interns returned recently.















As soon as the migration process is reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japan government will start recruiting more Bangladeshis as 'technical intern' to meet up its demand for foreign workers in 14 sectors.Along with new technical interns, those who have already returned or will return soon after concluding three years of internship period, will get priority to migrate again as skilled worker with higher salaries and benefits.The skilled workers will be given priority for the job.In a programme held at his ministry on Sunday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said the technical interns who were returning from Japan after three years of internship would get further chance to migrate to the country as skilled workers.The Japan government has a demand for workers. But, it can only hire the unskilled workers as 'technical interns' for three years. Those who return home after three years can get job further to the country with higher salaries and benefits as skilled workers.According to the ministry, Japan has a demand for around 3.5 lakh foreign workers. To hire the workers, it has signed separate agreements with the global labour sending countries including Bangladesh.Under the deal, Bangladesh has sent 144 Bangladeshi technical interns there in 2017. The tenure of most of those workers is likely to end by this year. Some of them have already returned home after completion of the tenures, the ministry officials said.In this situation, a number of Bangladeshis intending to get overseas job have been given training in different technical training institutes across the country following the requirement of Japan. They will be sent to the country as technical interns following the demand of Japan.Japan will recruit the technical interns from Bangladesh through private recruiting agencies with zero migration cost, officials said.To this effect, the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry has formulated guidelines on selection of sending organisations (SOs) or recruiting agencies and technical interns (TIs) in line with the deal signed with Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) last year. Interested TIs must have academic qualification of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent education aged between 18 and 35 years. Interns also should have physical and mental fitness. The BMET will make a databank of Tls who have successfully completed Japanese language training course organised by Technical Training Centers.Expatriate Welfare Minister's Assistant Personal Secretary Md Rasheduzzaman on Sunday said the ministry on the day handed over cheques of internship allowances of eight interns returned recently.