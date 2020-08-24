Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:34 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Returnee interns to get further chance in Japan

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

As soon as the migration process is reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japan government will start recruiting more Bangladeshis as 'technical intern' to meet up its demand for foreign workers in 14 sectors.
Along with new technical interns, those who have already returned or will return soon after concluding three years of internship period, will get priority to migrate again as skilled worker with higher salaries and benefits.
The skilled workers will be given priority for the job.
In a programme held at his ministry on Sunday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said the technical interns who were returning from Japan after three years of internship would get further chance to migrate to the country as skilled workers.
The Japan government has a demand for workers. But, it can only hire the unskilled workers as 'technical interns' for three years. Those who return home after three years can get job further to the country with higher salaries and benefits as skilled workers.
According to the ministry, Japan has a demand for around 3.5 lakh foreign workers. To hire the workers, it has signed separate agreements with the global labour sending countries including Bangladesh.
Under the deal, Bangladesh has sent 144 Bangladeshi technical interns there in 2017. The tenure of most of those workers is likely to end by this year. Some of them have already returned home after completion of the tenures, the ministry officials said.
In this situation, a number of Bangladeshis intending to get overseas job have been given training in different technical training institutes across the country following the requirement of Japan. They will be sent to the country as technical interns following the demand of Japan.
Japan will recruit the technical interns from Bangladesh through private recruiting agencies with zero migration cost, officials said.
To this effect, the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry has formulated guidelines on selection of sending organisations (SOs) or recruiting agencies and technical interns (TIs) in line with the deal signed with Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) last year. Interested TIs must have academic qualification of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent education aged between 18 and 35 years. Interns also should have physical and mental fitness. The BMET will make a databank of Tls who have successfully completed Japanese language training course organised by Technical Training Centers.
Expatriate Welfare Minister's Assistant Personal Secretary Md Rasheduzzaman on Sunday said the ministry on the day handed over cheques of internship allowances of eight interns returned recently.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tortured mother, daughter held on charges of theft
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: Report
Journo Abdus Shahid dies of Covid-19
Returnee interns to get further chance in Japan
Shahed sent to jail after 7-day remand
DPDC to convert overhead power lines into underground networks
CAB legal notice seeks action in five days
Tourism sites in Chattogram reopen after five months  


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft