Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:33 AM
Misappropriation Of Tk 2.71cr

Shahed sent to jail after 7-day remand

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday on completion of his seven-day remand in a case filed over misappropriation of Tk 2.71 crore of the erstwhile Farmers' Bank Ltd.
Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Shahjahan Meraj, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced Shahed before the court with a forwarding report.
On Thursday the same court sent back Shahed to ACC as they produced him before completion of his seven-day remand. Before ending his remand period of four days on Thursday he was produced by the ACC before the court but the court did not hear the ACC plea and ordered to produce him before the court after completion of the seven-day remand.
 In the report, the IO said Shahed admitted to embezzling money from the bank. So, the IO appealed to the court to keep him in jail until his probe is completed, the IO added. The judge then ordered to send Shahed to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
On July 27, the ACC filed the case against Shahed and three others with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.









