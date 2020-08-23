16 more get infected of Covid-19 in Thakurgaon





The district's confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 773, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.









The newly-infected patients include two bank officials and three health workers.

So far, 13 people have died of Covid-19 in the district while 413 recovered.

Health authorities in Bangladesh on Friday reported 2,401 new Covid-19 patients which took the number of total cases to 2,90,360 since the first detection of the disease in the country on March 8.

