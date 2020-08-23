Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
16 more get infected of Covid-19 in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

THAKURGAON, Aug 22: Sixteen more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday.
The district's confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 773, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.




The newly-infected patients include two bank officials and three health workers.
So far, 13 people have died of Covid-19 in the district while 413 recovered.
Health authorities in Bangladesh on Friday reported 2,401 new Covid-19 patients which took the number of total cases to 2,90,360 since the first detection of the disease in the country on March 8.
Besides, 39 more people died from the virus infections across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally to 3,861.    -UNB



