Three APBn men taken on 7-day remand





They were taken to RAB-15 custody for interrogation from Cox's Bazar District Jail early Saturday afternoon.

The APBn members were Sub-Inspector Shajahan, Constable Md Rajib and Constable Md Abdullah.

After their arrest on August 18 last, the three









APBn members were produced before the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah. RAB pleaded to the court to place the accused on a ten-day remand in a case (GR 703/2020) filed with Teknaf Police Station. However, the court placed them on a seven-day remand.

Jail Superintendent Mokammel Hossain of Cox's Bazar District Jail told journalists that a team of RAB-15 in Cox's Bazar went to the jail at about 10:30am on Saturday. The RAB-15 team later left the jail with the three accused APBn members for questioning. All the three APBn members were on duty at Shamlapur Police Checkpost at night on July 31.

RAB Media Wing Director Lt Col Ashique Billah said the interrogation of three APBn members who were on duty at the Shamlapur check-post at the time of Sinha murder indicated that they were involved in the killing. So their remand was sought after their arrest. The court granted a 7-day remand. The RAB expects more information to come out during the interrogation.

