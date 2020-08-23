Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Some cops turned monsters: Dr Kamal

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Saturday alleged that the law-and-order situation in the country has completely 'collapsed' as some police personnel have turned monsters for being 'used in unethical' activities like extrajudicial killings.
Speaking at a meeting of the party's convening committee through internment, he said the government is pampering corruption over
the coronavirus issue.
Referring to the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan at Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, Dr Kamal, said, "It has exposed that some members of the police have become monsters for politicisation and using them in immoral acts, including extrajudicial killings and vote robbery."
He said people are now living in a state of helplessness in the current situation of the country. "On one hand, people are dying from corona and the government is pampering corruption regarding corona, on the other hand."
Dr Kamal also alleged that the government is not taking proper action against those indulging in corruption.
He also voiced concern over the plight of flood-affected people.  "The crops of framers have been damaged this year by the floods and riverbank erosion while people's houses, lands and many schools and colleges are being washed away."
The Gonoforum president also alleged that no government has so far not taken any effective step to prevent the floods and riverbank erosion.
"I express my deepest condolences to the helpless people affected by the corona and riverbank erosion," he added.
Dr Kamal said the national unity must be strengthened further to protect the rights of people and solve all the problems of the country. "People need to be aware and united."
Gonoforum general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, party MP Mokabbir Khan, convening committee members AOM Shafiqullah, Muhammad Mohsen Rashid and Mostak Ahmed, among others, spoke at the programme.    -UNB


