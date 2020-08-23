Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Front Page

Legal notice on Postal DG for meeting PM despite being Covid-19 positive

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Two Supreme Court lawyers on Saturday served a legal notice on the authorities concerned of the government requesting to suspend Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra from the post of the director general (DG) of the country's postal department, as he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban even though he was tested positive for Covid-19.
Md Humayun Kabir
Pallob and Md Kauser jointly sent the legal notice through email to the principal secretary to the PM's Office, and secretaries to the ministries of home, public administration and health; the director general of the directorate of health services, and the director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research.
The legal notice sought an inquiry into the incident and requested necessary steps to this effect in 48 hours.
In the legal notice, the lawyers said Shudhangshu went to Gono Bhaban and met the premier on August 14 to inaugurate a special commemorative stamp and data card on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Shudhangshu was very close to PM Hasina during the event, they said in the legal notice, adding that, what Shudhangshu did was a crime under the section 26 of the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control, and Eradication) Act 2018.
They said Shudangshu had concealed his infected state, which was also a punishable offence.
They said the IEDCR reportedly collected Shudhangshu's samples on August 12 to check if he had come in contact with the coronavirus, and his report came back positive on August 13.
Shudhangshu concealed that information, went to the PM Office, and stood very close to the premier, they said in the legal notice.
This was not only illegal, but it also posed a serious risk to the personal safety and health of the PM, stated the legal notice.  
In the legal notice, they demanded the launch of an inquiry into whether there was any deficiency in ensuring the security and safety of the PM.




Contacted, Humayun Kabir Pallob said that they will move a writ petition before the High Court seeking directives if the respondents of the legal notice don't take necessary steps in response to the notice.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three APBn men taken on 7-day remand
Some cops turned monsters: Dr Kamal
Pandemic to be defeated in under two years, or less time, hopes WHO chief
Legal notice on Postal DG for meeting PM despite being Covid-19 positive
Road crashes leave 8 dead in Mymensingh
Faridpur BCL leader Shamim remanded
DNCC, DSCC to generate  power, fuel from waste
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft