Road crashes leave 8 dead in Mymensingh



Six people have died in a head on collision between a bus and a private car in front of the Bhaluka Degree College on the Mymensingh-Dhaka Highway on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Baluka, the accident took place when a bus of 'Imam Paribahan' crashed into a private car which was taking a U-turn in front of Bhaluka Government College on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 8:45am, leaving all five passengers of the car and its driver dead on the spot, our correspondent, quoting Officer-in-Charge Md Mainuddin of Baluka Model Police Station, said .

The deceased were identified as Hasina Akhter, 30, wife of Abdul Karim, her son Hasibul, 4, sister Najma Begum, 26, mother-in-law Jannati Begum, 60, of Joydevpur Sadar upazila of Gazipur; Bellal Hossain, 49, of Trishal upazila in Mymensingh, and car driver Monir Hossain, 30.

On information, police and Fire Service men rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Five passengers of the bus also sustained injuries in the accident. They were given treatment at Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex. Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee.

In Nandail, two cattle traders were killed as two trucks collided head-on at Jashora in Nandail upazila around 6:00am. The deceased, Saidul Islam, 42, and Mostakim Hossain, 20, hailed from Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj district.

Monsur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station, said the accident took place when the cattle- laden truck from Roumari hit another stationary truck on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj regional road, leaving Saidul dead on the spot and Mostakim injured.

Mostakim was declared dead on arrival at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the OC added. Police seized the truck, but its driver fled the scene.















