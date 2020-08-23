

Faridpur BCL leader Shamim remanded

Metropolitan Magistrate

Baki Billah passed the remand order, said GRO Ronouf Kumar Bakhta.

Uttam Kumar Shaha, assistant superintendent of police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Shamim before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

The IO in his remand prayer said that Shamim was directly involved with laundering Tk 2,000 crore. Moreover, two brothers--Sajjad Hossain, former general secretary of Awami League Faridpur district unit and Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club --gave confessional statements where they implicated Shamim in the money laundering. So, he needs to be remanded to gather information about the money laundering, the IO added.

The defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail prayer and passed the remand order.

Shamim, 31, son of Kamal Uddin Munshi of Mordha Alipur in Faridpur town, was arrested from Uttara in Dhaka on Friday morning.

According to the case documents, unidentified miscreants carried out an attack on the house of district Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha on the night of June 16.

Saha filed a case in this regard on June 18 against unidentified miscreants and police on July 7 arrested seven people, including Faridpur city Awami League General Secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaj Hasan Rubel, in connection with the attack.

After the incident, CID initiated investigation into illegal wealth of Barkat and Rubel. In the primary probe, the Criminal Investigation Department came to know that they had illegally amassed and laundered Tk Tk 2,000 crore . SM Miraj Al Mahmud, a CID inspector, lodged the case against the two brothers under the Money Laundering Act with Kafrul Police Station on June 26.

Rubel and Barkat in their police remand revealed the names of their associates and police later arrested Faridpur city Awami League President Nazmul Islam Khandaker Levy and district Sramik League Finance Secretary Bellal Hossain. Police later arrested district BCL president Nishan.

Earlier, six other AL leaders of Faridpur town unit were placed on remand in the same case.









On July 24, Sajjad Hossain and Imtiaz Hasan gave confessional statements before a magistrate narrating their involvement in money laundering. Police have so far arrested 17 leaders and activists of Faridpur units of AL and BCL in the case.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has temporarily expelled its Faridpur district unit president Nisan Mahmood Shamim and general secretary Saiful Islam.

In a press release on Saturday, BCL President Al-Nahean Khan and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said Nisan Mahmood Shamim and Saiful Islam have been expelled temporarily for their involvement in anti-organizational activities.

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed Nishan Mahmud Shamim, president of Faridpur district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), on a three-day remand in a money laundering case.Metropolitan MagistrateBaki Billah passed the remand order, said GRO Ronouf Kumar Bakhta.Uttam Kumar Shaha, assistant superintendent of police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Shamim before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.The IO in his remand prayer said that Shamim was directly involved with laundering Tk 2,000 crore. Moreover, two brothers--Sajjad Hossain, former general secretary of Awami League Faridpur district unit and Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club --gave confessional statements where they implicated Shamim in the money laundering. So, he needs to be remanded to gather information about the money laundering, the IO added.The defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail prayer and passed the remand order.Shamim, 31, son of Kamal Uddin Munshi of Mordha Alipur in Faridpur town, was arrested from Uttara in Dhaka on Friday morning.According to the case documents, unidentified miscreants carried out an attack on the house of district Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha on the night of June 16.Saha filed a case in this regard on June 18 against unidentified miscreants and police on July 7 arrested seven people, including Faridpur city Awami League General Secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaj Hasan Rubel, in connection with the attack.After the incident, CID initiated investigation into illegal wealth of Barkat and Rubel. In the primary probe, the Criminal Investigation Department came to know that they had illegally amassed and laundered Tk Tk 2,000 crore . SM Miraj Al Mahmud, a CID inspector, lodged the case against the two brothers under the Money Laundering Act with Kafrul Police Station on June 26.Rubel and Barkat in their police remand revealed the names of their associates and police later arrested Faridpur city Awami League President Nazmul Islam Khandaker Levy and district Sramik League Finance Secretary Bellal Hossain. Police later arrested district BCL president Nishan.Earlier, six other AL leaders of Faridpur town unit were placed on remand in the same case.On July 24, Sajjad Hossain and Imtiaz Hasan gave confessional statements before a magistrate narrating their involvement in money laundering. Police have so far arrested 17 leaders and activists of Faridpur units of AL and BCL in the case.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has temporarily expelled its Faridpur district unit president Nisan Mahmood Shamim and general secretary Saiful Islam.In a press release on Saturday, BCL President Al-Nahean Khan and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said Nisan Mahmood Shamim and Saiful Islam have been expelled temporarily for their involvement in anti-organizational activities.