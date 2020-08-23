DNCC, DSCC to generate  power, fuel from waste





The two city corporation authorities said different foreign companies had expressed their interests to implement the project but the agreement has not been finalized yet.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Chief Waste Management Officer M Saidur Rahman told the Daily Observe, "We have already allocated 30 acres of land at Gabtali Aminbazar. Electricity will be generated in an environment- friendly manner by burning dry and perishable waste, plastic or indigestible waste.

Approximately 36MW of electricity will be generated by burning three thousand tonnes of waste daily, said Saidur Rahman.

"After burning the waste we will find fly ash and slag cement which will be used in construction industry," he added.

About the project the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) source said DNCC will soon sign an agreement with a Chinese power generating company CMEM to implement the project.

They were asked to build the power plant within 18 months. However, the company wants to take 28 months, they said.

CMEC demanded 30 acres of land for 25-year lease and asked the government to buy the electricity from the company at a fixed price, the LGRD ministry source said.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) Chief Waste Management Officer Badrul Amin told this reporter "We have identified a site at Maotail Land Field to implement the electricity, fuel and fertilizer producing project from waste."

"So far 16 foreign companies have contacted us for this project. We have selected six of those companies on our preliminary list. Out of them, we will nominate a company for our project," Badrul Amin said.

Mentioning that about 36 megawatts of electricity will be generated from three thousand metric tonnes of waste per day, he said, "Apart from this, we will also produce fertilizer and fuel oil from the waste."

The project will be completed by foreign funding.

Ministry has written to the Power Ministry to find out the method by which the power will be generated and take necessary steps as per the instructions of the Prime Minister.

After that the Ministry of Power will form a special committee to determine the purchase price of the electricity generated and fix the reasonable price. The agreement will be reached immediately after the decision of the committee.





















