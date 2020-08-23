Low-income urban people left in the lurch amid pandemic





These people both in rural and urban areas are in serious food crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticizing the government's role, various organizations said the government supported rural people under the social safety net programme but low-income people in urban areas were ignored.

According to the statistics of BBS, there are above 40 lakh slum people currently residing in Dhaka city and they account for about 37.4 percent of the city population.

Jalal Mia, 33 years old, a wholesale chicken businessman at Karwan Bazar, was asked to remove his shop from footpath with the outbreak of coronavirus.

He was forced to leave Dhaka city and went to his village Bhaluka, Mymenshing, as he was unable to pay his house rent, electricity bill and gas bill.

"I came back in June when the lockdown was relaxed and got shelter in one of my acquaintances from my own village who was running a floating restaurant on a footpath just behind Aziz Bhaban in Motijheel."

Talking to the Daily Observer, Jalal Mia said he was working with him as one of his assistants and got Tk5, 000 monthly while he used to earn Tk15, 000 from his previous business. Brac conducted a research in May based on interview of around 2,371 people from various professions across the country.

The report reveals that at least 60 percent people's income in Dhaka district has decreased. Slum dweller Hosna Ara, said they were rejected by their owners and employers at the beginning of the corona outbreak.

"Till now nobody has thought about our crisis. We do not have any jobs, are unable to pay house rent and cannot manage food for our children," she said while talking to the Daily Observer.

Jahangir Alam, a human rights activist said the government should have been sympathetic to this community because they have been hard hit by the pandemic.

"I do not understand how the government ignores this community," he said.

Referring to the government's continuous claim about country's surplus food stock, he said the surplus food stock does not matter, what matters is proper distribution to face such crisis.

According to a research report of BARCIK (a non-government organization) about 50 percent of domestic helps are yet get their jobs back.









Power and Participation Research Center and Brac Institute of Governance and Development said at least 15. 64 percent people had left Dhaka for their villages as they found no way to raise their families.

The research report suggests that at least three crore and 56 lakh people have become poor after the pandemic.

53 percent rickshaw pullers and 43 percent poor people's income has dropped while 54 percent domestic helps lost their jobs.

