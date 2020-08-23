Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Front Page

Low-income urban people left in the lurch amid pandemic

Rights activists say

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Banani Mallick

Low-income people have started to return to Dhaka from their villages leaving their families behind with a new hope to earn a livelihood.
These people both in rural and urban areas are in serious food crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Criticizing the government's role, various organizations said the government supported rural people under the social safety net programme but low-income people in urban areas were ignored.
According to the statistics of BBS, there are above 40 lakh slum people currently residing in Dhaka city and they account for about 37.4 percent of the city population.
Jalal Mia, 33 years old, a wholesale chicken businessman at Karwan Bazar, was asked to remove his shop from footpath with the outbreak of coronavirus.
He was forced to leave Dhaka city and went to his village Bhaluka, Mymenshing, as he was unable to pay his house rent, electricity bill and gas bill.
"I came back in June when the lockdown was relaxed and got shelter in one of my acquaintances from my own village who was running a floating restaurant on a footpath just behind Aziz Bhaban in Motijheel."
Talking to the Daily Observer, Jalal Mia said he was working with him as one of his assistants and got Tk5, 000 monthly while he used to earn Tk15, 000 from his previous business.     Brac conducted a research in May based on interview of around 2,371 people from various professions across the country.
The report reveals that at least 60 percent people's income in Dhaka district has decreased. Slum dweller Hosna Ara, said they were rejected by their owners and employers at the beginning of the corona outbreak.
"Till now nobody has thought about our crisis. We do not have any jobs, are unable to pay house rent and cannot manage food for our children," she said while talking to the Daily Observer.
Jahangir Alam, a human rights activist said the government should have been sympathetic to this community because they have been hard hit by the pandemic.
 "I do not understand how the government ignores this community," he said.
Referring to the government's continuous claim about country's surplus food stock, he said the surplus food stock does not matter, what matters is proper distribution to face such crisis.
According to a research report of BARCIK (a non-government organization) about 50 percent of domestic helps are yet get their jobs back.  




Power and Participation Research Center and Brac Institute of Governance and Development said at least 15. 64 percent people had left Dhaka for their villages as they found no way to raise their families.
The research report suggests that at least three crore and 56 lakh people have become poor after the pandemic.
53 percent rickshaw pullers and 43 percent poor people's income has dropped while 54 percent domestic helps lost their jobs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three APBn men taken on 7-day remand
Some cops turned monsters: Dr Kamal
Pandemic to be defeated in under two years, or less time, hopes WHO chief
Legal notice on Postal DG for meeting PM despite being Covid-19 positive
Road crashes leave 8 dead in Mymensingh
Faridpur BCL leader Shamim remanded
DNCC, DSCC to generate  power, fuel from waste
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft