Spike in C-19 death rate





According to the press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday, 2,265 new cases of coronavirus have been identified while the country crossed Pakistan in the global list of infected patients of Covid-19 and it has risen to the second place among the countries of the subcontinent and 15th across the world.

As a result, the total number of identified patients stood at 292,625 people which is more than 450 from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has dropped from 15th to 16th position in Bangladesh's jump, with the number of victims in the country reaching 292,174 as of noon on Saturday which is 450 less than Bangladesh.

On the other hand, among the countries of the subcontinent, India has the highest number of Covid-19 infected patients and deaths. The identified number has exceeded 2,969,000. The country ranks third in the global list of victims. The top two countries are the United States and Brazil.

However, Bangladesh on Saturday saw 46 new more deaths while the death toll from the virus stands at 3,907said DGHS press release.

Of the dead patients, 36 were men and ten were women and 27 of them from Dhaka, eight from Rajshahi, five from Chattogram, two each from Sylhet and Barishal, one each from Rangpur and Khulna division.

Forty-five of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 78.88 per cent or 3,082 of the total were men, and 21.12 per cent or 825 were women.

Division-wise fatalities: 1,881 from Dhaka division, 868 from Chattogram, 317 from Khulna, 259 from Rajshahi, 185 from Sylhet, 161 from Rangpur, 153 from Barishal, and 83 from Mymensingh district.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Saturday, the majority of patients that died - 1,906 or 48.78 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

A total of 2,952 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 175,567.

Some 10,595 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 11,356 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 1,431,855 samples have been tested.

Around 60.00 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.34 per cent have died.

The latest day's infection rate was 19.95 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.44 per cent.

Currently, 53,263 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,219 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 426,137 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.

There are 15,255 general dialysis beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 4,292 people are already admitted, and 10,963 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 545 ICU facilities in the country and 213 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

There are 12,574 oxygen cylinders, 413 high-flow nasal cannulas and 176 oxygen concentrator available across the country.

However, the global coronavirus cases reached 22,868,238 as of Saturday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to its latest data, global deaths caused by the virus are now 797,787.

The data shows more than 14.6 million people recovered from the virus infections.















