Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:49 AM
Rain, tide worsen water-logging in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Nurul Amin

Commuters suffering immensely at Agrarabad in Chattogram city as tidal water inundating the area for twice a day for few days. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22: Day-long torrential rainfall and abnormal high tide in the sea have created unprecedented water-logging in the port city on Saturday.
Twenty wards out of 41 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and all coastal upazilas of the district namely, Sitakunda, Banshkhali, Chokoria, Cox's Bazar and Teknaf have gone under knee deep water following heavy rain and tidal water.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has recorded 102.2 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 3:00pm. Besides, tide in the sea with five feet above the normal height has aggravated the situation.
The tide and rain water     remained for hours together making civic life miserable.
Almost all the low lying areas of the port city of Chattogram have gone under water. Nearly three million residents of the city have been marooned.
The height of the tide water is increasing day by day. So, fresh areas are being inundated by tide water.
Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged by the tide water for the last few days.
Syed Sagir Ahmed, General Secretary of Khatunganj Trade and Industry Association, claimed that the loss incurred by the tide water to the businessmen would be around Tk 1 billion.
The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging for hours together.
Meanwhile, the Met office predicted that due to active monsoon heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (89 mm or more) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram divisions during the next two days.
A warning message of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this on Saturday and added that due to heavy to very heavy rainfall landslide may occur at places in the hilly regions of Chattogram division.


