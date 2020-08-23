Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Business

Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MADRID, Aug 20: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair, which has slashed its flight capacity as a result of the pandemic, said Thursday its pilots in Spain had accepted a 20-per cent pay cut to minimise job losses
Under the four-year agreement reached with Spanish pilots union SEPLA, pilots also accepted "flexible working patterns" which will allow the airline to improve its productivity, Ryanair said in a statement.
"This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the COVID-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead".
At the same time, the company said it had failed to strike a deal with Spanish cabin crew unions USO and SITCPLA, which means "job losses are now more likely" among their members.
Ryanair announced Monday that it would cut is September and October timetable by 20 per cent due to weaker-than-expected demand following renewed virus-linked travel restrictions in some European countries.
The company said the cuts would focus on countries such as Spain and France where a recent rise in coronavirus cases has led to increased travel restrictions.
Ryanair booked a net loss of 185 million euros ($216 million) in the three months to the end of June, the first quarter of its financial year.
In response to the coronavirus-induced downturn, Ryanair is seeking to axe 3,000 jobs and has not ruled out further cutbacks.
The pandemic has ravaged the global aviation sector, sparking heavy losses, job cuts, bankruptcies and state rescue plans.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok to challenge US order banning dealings with the video app
Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut
American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets
Samsung to set up smartphone assembly in Pakistan
Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery
Saudi sacks officials over corruption at tourism projects
Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19
SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft