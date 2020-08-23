Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:48 AM
Home Business

Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

Premier Cement of Bangladesh has reported that the cement sector has been showing some signs of recovery for the last two months, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The sector had been reeling from the unprecedented collapse in demand in April and May because of the pandemic, which hammered activity and brought the construction sector to a grinding halt.
However, activity has begun to pick up and are now back almost to the pre-pandemic level in June and July, according to a report of cement.net.com.
"The economic front of a developing country like Bangladesh can't remain silent for long. Demand will start to rise bit by bit and things will look up soon as cement is a basic ingredient," said Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque.
"We have got some orders from the construction sector and our factory is booked until next September," Haque said. While demand has been restored, many producers are still operating blow capacity. "The sector is yet to turn around to the fullest as factories can utilise only half their production capacity now," Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) President Alamgir Kabir said.
"Not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the countrywide floods have wreaked havoc on development work and the cement sector is bearing the brunt," said Metrocem Cement Managing Director Mohammad Shahidullah.
In addition, the manufacturers have been unable to collect payments from dealers and contractors as they too were disrupted by the pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, the growth of the sector will come down to seven per cent this year from the 12-15 per cent average growth it achieved in the last few years, said Bengal Cement Ltd chief operating officer Asadul Haque Sufiyan.


