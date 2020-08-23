Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Business

Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

BENGALURU, Aug 22: Rice export prices in top-hub India edged higher this week as floods and surging coronavirus cases hammered supply and export logistics.
India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 rose to $383-$389 per tonne from last week's $382-$387, with exporters struggling to fulfil orders due to limited availability of containers and workers at the country's biggest rice handling port, Kakinada, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
"Demand is huge for Indian rice due to lower prices, but exports are getting affected by floods and the coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh," said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.
With 2.84 million total COVID-19 cases, India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third only behind the U.S. and Brazil in terms of the number of cases.
Floods in neighbouring Bangladesh damaged rice crops worth 363.34 billion taka ($4.29 billion) on around 100,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said.
Bangladesh, the world's third biggest rice producer, often relies on imports to cope with shortages caused by floods and droughts.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's 5% broken rice RI-VNBKN5-P1 rates were unchanged at $480-$490 a tonne on Thursday, its highest since late 2011.
"Supplies are thin as local traders have increased their purchases recently and the summer-autumn harvest has ended," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh city said.
The return of the novel coronavirus to Vietnam late last month has also prompted the hoarding of rice domestically, the trader noted.
Traders expect prices to stay elevated for the next few months until a new harvest in October.
Supply concerns also pushed Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 prices up to $480-500, its highest since July 2, from $465-$500 last week,
"It seems like the rice harvest in the provinces will not be so great," a Bangkok-based trader said.
Demand for Thai rice has remained flat this week as prices were high, traders said.      -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok to challenge US order banning dealings with the video app
Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut
American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets
Samsung to set up smartphone assembly in Pakistan
Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery
Saudi sacks officials over corruption at tourism projects
Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19
SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft