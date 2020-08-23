SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf

Video
Business Desk

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd organised a discussion meeting on "Cash Waqf" through digital platform (with a video conference) on Saturday. The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam was present as the chief guest in the virtual discussion Meeting, says a press release.
 Among others the Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors were present there.
The Member secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee and Murakib of the Bank Maulana Md. Farid Uddin gave a short briefing on Cash Waqf and the EVP and Head of Public Relations Division (PRD) Md. ShamsuddohaShimu moderated the programme.
Total 887 officials of the Bank participated in this discussion.
In his speech the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam said, "cash waqf is now recognized worldwide. The areaof cash waqf is increasing day by day. In Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia cash waqf expanded widely. In our country, some Islami banks already started cash waqf. ShahjalalIslami Bank also has Mudaraba Cash Waqf Deposit Product. The rich people of our country leave their wealth of thousands of crores only for two or three children. It would have been much better if these rich people had left 100 crore for their sons and daughters and waqf the remaining 900 crore. If the rich people of our country cash waqf like this, then there would be no problem in financing all the social organizations, mosques, madrasas, schools, colleges, universities and hospitals".









