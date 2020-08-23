Padma Bank holds gender equality training programme





Padma Bank Ltd organised online training programme titled "Training on Gender Equality" was held recentlt. This training is being conducted through Zoom app, says a press release.Two day's long training on consciousness raising on women, empowerment 125 employees of different branches and head office participated in the event of which male 80 and 45 female participants.The training programme was inaugurated by the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru.In the inauguration programme, Principal of training institute and Senior Vice President ASM Asadul Islam and Head of Banking Operations Division and Vice President Rashadul Karim were present.In the training, there were two guest speakers, eminent economist and senior research fellow of BIDS Dr. Najneen Ahmed and Associate Professor of Sociology Department, University of Dhaka Dr Samina Luthfa.