Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Business

Banking Event

Padma Bank holds gender equality training programme

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd organised online training programme titled "Training on Gender Equality" was held recentlt. This training is being conducted through Zoom app, says a press release.
Two day's long training on consciousness raising on women, empowerment 125 employees of different branches and head office participated in the event of which male 80 and 45 female participants.
The training programme was inaugurated by the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru.
In the inauguration programme, Principal of training institute and Senior Vice President ASM Asadul Islam and Head of Banking Operations Division and Vice President Rashadul Karim were present.
In the training, there were two guest speakers, eminent economist and senior research fellow of BIDS Dr. Najneen Ahmed and Associate Professor of Sociology Department, University of Dhaka Dr Samina Luthfa.














« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok to challenge US order banning dealings with the video app
Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut
American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets
Samsung to set up smartphone assembly in Pakistan
Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery
Saudi sacks officials over corruption at tourism projects
Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19
SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft