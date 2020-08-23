Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Business

Oil falls 1pc on sluggish coronavirus recovery

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Oil falls 1pc on sluggish coronavirus recovery

Oil falls 1pc on sluggish coronavirus recovery

NEW YORK, Aug 22: Oil prices lost about 1per cent on Friday as the economic recovery worldwide runs into stumbling blocks due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns and on worries about rising crude supply.
The euro zone's economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record stalled this month as pent-up demand unleashed by the easing of lockdowns in July dwindled, a survey showed. By contrast, US housing and manufacturing survey data came in better than expected.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures settled at $44.35 a barrel, down 55 cents, 1.2per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures settled at $42.34 a barrel, falling 86 cents, or 1.1per cent.
Brent fell about 1per cent for the week, while WTI saw a weekly rise of nearly 1per cent.
India's crude oil imports fell in July to their lowest level since March 2010, while US motorists drove 13per cent fewer miles in June than a year earlier, according the US Department of Transportation.
Libya's national oil company said it could restart oil exports after the North African country's internationally recognized government in Tripoli announced a ceasefire, putting further pressure on oil prices.
"This is a market that can't afford to absorb any additional barrels," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "While I'm happy for them in striking a peace deal, it's problematic for the global supply situation and so that's a big part of today's selloff."
Those barrels would add to the output from OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia. That group has been focused on ensuring members that had overproduced against their commitments would cut output.
An internal report showed the group wanted oversupply between May and July compensated for with cuts this month and next, Reuters reported.
The report also showed OPEC+ expects oil demand in 2020 to fall by 9.1 million barrels per day, and by as much as 11.2 million bpd if there is a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
The US oil and natural gas rig count, an indication of future supply, increased this week for the first time since March, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok to challenge US order banning dealings with the video app
Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut
American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets
Samsung to set up smartphone assembly in Pakistan
Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery
Saudi sacks officials over corruption at tourism projects
Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19
SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft