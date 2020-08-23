‘Govt improving people’s living standard boosting  banking, MFS sector’

Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:48 AM
Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

To make the vision of 'Digital Bangladesh' a reality, the government is relentlessly working to improve the living standards of the people as well as patronizing banking and MFS sector, Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal said
With this public-private joint initiative, Agrani Bank's services are reaching out to the people through bKash and the country's reputation for mobile financial services is globally acclaimed, which will be further enhanced with the addition of this new service, he said.
The Finance Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a recent event in which state-owned Agrani Bank launched two-way (Agrani to bKash 'Add Money' and bKash to Agrani 'Transfer Money') instant fund transfer facility in partnership with a mobile financial service provider.
Agrani Bank customers can do their banking transactions through bKash app. As a result, more than 10 million customers of Agrani Bank can experience seamless, secure, time saving and cost effective banking services 24/7 from anywhere of the country.
Md Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Zaid Bakht, Chairman of Board of Directors of Agrani Bank and Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank were present as special guests.
On the occasion of the launch of this new service, customers will get 100 taka instant cashback in bKash account when they Add Money over 500 taka. Customers can avail this service 24/7 without going outside during the Covid situation.
Customers can easily add their Agrani Bank account credentials in the bKash app in a few simple steps and enjoy all the services anytime, such as: Electricity Pay Bill, Make Payment, Mobile Recharge, Tickets, Send Money or Cash Out.
Customers will also be able to Transfer Money to their Agrani bank account from bKash anytime and avail services like payment of installments of DPS or loans, depositing money to bank account from home, etc.
These small-amount transactions through bKash will reduce pressure on the bank's branches and create opportunities to pay more attention to the customers with specialized needs. Hence the customers will have more freedom and capability to transact 24/7 from any place as per their necessity as there is no limited time like regular banking hours.
Ms. Mahmuda Begum, Director of Agrani Bank; Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO of Agrani Bank; Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and other Board of Directors of Agrani Bank and Observers of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the event.


