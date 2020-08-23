Peru, Argentine economies post huge falls





Meanwhile, Argentina's state statistics institute said its economy contracted by almost 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In Peru, mandatory confinement was in place throughout the whole of the second quarter and was only lifted in the majority of the country on July 1.

The worst-hit areas were mining, down 20.9 per cent, processing (-44.5) and services (-28.3), the state statistics and information institute said.

In the first quarter, GDP had fallen by 3.5 per cent, although that was due to a 16 per cent fall in March when the health emergency began.

On Saturday, the statistics institute said GDP was down 17 per cent in the first six months of 2020, putting the Peruvian economy into recession.

Peru's economy had been robustly growing until the coronavirus pandemic struck, paralyzing the economy for more than 100 days and reducing it to 44 per cent of its capacity.

The Central Bank expects GDP to fall by 12.5 per cent in 2020 compared to growth of two per cent in 2019 and four per cent the year before.

Peru is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic in Latin America, with 26,800 deaths and more than 550,000 cases.

In Argentina, the year-on-year fall in GDP for June was 12.3 per cent, although that was an improvement on April (-26 per cent) and May (-20.5). -AFP



























