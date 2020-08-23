Eurozone growth slows as virus crimps demand





The firm's closely-watched PMI index fell to 51.6 points from 54.9 points in July but was still above the key 50 points level which indicates growth.

"The eurozone's rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

"The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area, with renewed restrictions impacting the service sector in particular," he added.

The data provider said that Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, was largely unaffected by the slowdown with business confidence its strongest in two years.

France, however, failed to replicate the strong rebound of the previous month with only a modest rise in new orders for companies.

The rest of the eurozone - which includes Spain and Italy - were marginally in contraction territory, IHS Markit said, noting that staff were being cut across the continent. -AFP

















