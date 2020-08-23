Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:47 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Business

Eurozone growth slows as virus crimps demand

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BRUSSELS, Aug 22: Eurozone econ­omic activity slowed in August as a new rise in cases of the coronavirus in parts of Europe blunted a recovery, IHS Markit said Friday.
The firm's closely-watched PMI index fell to 51.6 points from 54.9 points in July but was still above the key 50 points level which indicates growth.
"The eurozone's rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.
"The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area, with renewed restrictions impacting the service sector in particular," he added.
The data provider said that Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, was largely unaffected by the slowdown with business confidence its strongest in two years.
France, however, failed to replicate the strong rebound of the previous month with only a modest rise in new orders for companies.
The rest of the eurozone - which includes Spain and Italy - were marginally in contraction territory, IHS Markit said, noting that staff were being cut across the continent.    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
TikTok to challenge US order banning dealings with the video app
Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20pc pay cut
American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets
Samsung to set up smartphone assembly in Pakistan
Country's cement sector sees sings of demand recovery
Saudi sacks officials over corruption at tourism projects
Rice prices rise in India on raging floods, Covid-19
SJIBL holds discussion meeting on Cash Waqf


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trumpâ€™s sister calls him â€˜cruelâ€™, â€˜liarâ€™ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires â€˜deadly moment,â€™ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the â€˜new normalâ€™
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
â€˜Drug dealerâ€™ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft