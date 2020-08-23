

Bangladesh to import 280,000 tonnes of HSFO this month

It expects to import around 280,000 tonnes in August, up from around 250,000 tonnes in July, as the country is coping with the 'new normal' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Electricity demand has been increasing in Bangladesh -- one of the major buyers of 180 CST HSFO from Singapore -- with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

It has almost doubled its HSFO import since June to around 220,000 tonnes per month, compared with 100,000 tonners per month in April and May, as businesses resumed operations, albeit limited in scale, following the three-month long lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's import of HSFO is expected to increase steadily into September, sources in the energy sector said.

Meanwhile, "about seven to eight medium Range-sized HSFO cargoes (vessels) are likely moving from Singapore to Bangladesh.

The FOB Singapore 180 CST HSFO market has been strong since early June, with its cash differential climbing to a premium of 19 cents/tonne on July 9, the highest since March 17, when it was assessed at 25 cents/tonnes. The cash differential averaged minus $3.74/tonnes in June, which rose to minus $2.39/tonnes over July 1-24.

The cash differential is the difference between its physical cargo and swap values, and an indicator of strength or weakness with respect to supply and demand fundamentals.

Bangladesh imported around 3.2 million tonnes of HSFO with 3.5% sulfur during the fiscal year 2019-20 (July-June) of which 2.90 million tonnes were imported by the private sector to run their power plants, while the remaining 300,000 tonnes by state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The country's HSFO import in FY2019-20 is almost similar to its import during FY2018-19.

Bangladesh has around 5,700 MW capacity HSFO-fired power plants, of which 4,500 MW capacity HSFO-fired power plants are owned by the private sector, while the remaining 1,200 MW capacity is publicly-owned.

























Bangladesh will import 12 per cent more high sulfur fuel oil in August than in July due to strong demand from its power sector, industry sources said recently.It expects to import around 280,000 tonnes in August, up from around 250,000 tonnes in July, as the country is coping with the 'new normal' during the coronavirus pandemic.Electricity demand has been increasing in Bangladesh -- one of the major buyers of 180 CST HSFO from Singapore -- with the easing of lockdown restrictions.It has almost doubled its HSFO import since June to around 220,000 tonnes per month, compared with 100,000 tonners per month in April and May, as businesses resumed operations, albeit limited in scale, following the three-month long lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.The country's import of HSFO is expected to increase steadily into September, sources in the energy sector said.Meanwhile, "about seven to eight medium Range-sized HSFO cargoes (vessels) are likely moving from Singapore to Bangladesh.The FOB Singapore 180 CST HSFO market has been strong since early June, with its cash differential climbing to a premium of 19 cents/tonne on July 9, the highest since March 17, when it was assessed at 25 cents/tonnes. The cash differential averaged minus $3.74/tonnes in June, which rose to minus $2.39/tonnes over July 1-24.The cash differential is the difference between its physical cargo and swap values, and an indicator of strength or weakness with respect to supply and demand fundamentals.Bangladesh imported around 3.2 million tonnes of HSFO with 3.5% sulfur during the fiscal year 2019-20 (July-June) of which 2.90 million tonnes were imported by the private sector to run their power plants, while the remaining 300,000 tonnes by state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).The country's HSFO import in FY2019-20 is almost similar to its import during FY2018-19.Bangladesh has around 5,700 MW capacity HSFO-fired power plants, of which 4,500 MW capacity HSFO-fired power plants are owned by the private sector, while the remaining 1,200 MW capacity is publicly-owned.