Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Disbursement of farm loan rose by 54pc in July

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

In July this year, the first month of the fiscal 2020-21 banks have disbursed Tk 1,508.73 crore farm loan  against a disbursement of Tk 977.15 crore in the same month last year to show a significant rise in disbursement, Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Thursday said.
Farm loan disbursement increased by 54.4 per cent or Tk 531.58 crore in July year-on-year basis amid floods that inundated more than 2.5 lakh hectares of cropland across the country.
Loan disbursement to farmers improved this time after missing the loan disbursement target for the fiscal year FY20 amid coronavirus hit last quarter of the last fiscal. BB officials said the central bank has been pressing banks to increase farm loan disbursement to overcome failure to meet the target for FY20.
As agriculture plays a vital role in rural economy, issuing credit to the farmers has become vital to keep the agriculture-based rural economy vibrant when the industry and service sectors were struggling to recover of the shutdown.
As much as 40.6 per cent of the country's workforce is directly employed in the agriculture sector. Considering the flooding across the country and the importance of a large percentage of people directly and indirectly involved in agriculture, the central bank has instructed all banks to increase farm loan disbursements.
As part of the measures, it has asked all banks amid flooding to ensure hassle-free and on-time loan facility for flood-hit famers as per their demands. It has also asked banks to issue credit to farmers in the light of its July 23 instruction so that they could start income-centric activities like poultry and cattle farming and feed production.
The BB has also asked all banks to report on implementation progress of credit disbursement and to suspend collection of farm loan installments from farmers in 21 flood-hit districts.
As per the agriculture ministry ongoing flooding has caused extensive damage to crops, including Aman, Aus, jute and many vegetables, worth about Tk 13.23 billion to over 12 lakh farmers in 37 districts between June 25 and August 12.
Floods have inundated 2,57,148 hectares of cropland and damaged over two dozen crops on 1,58,814 hectares of the inundated lands. The government has taken agro-rehabilitation programmes worth Tk 17.54 crore to help 2,39,631 farmers grow vegetables with free seeds. The flooding that began in June has already ravaged the northern Rangpur region and affected an estimated 50 lakh people across the country. Although farm loan disbursement improved in July, the loan disbursements were not consistent with the BB's projection to disburse Tk 26,292 crore in loans in fiscal year 2021.


