Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Home Business

‘Same VAT on import, production of light engineering goods’

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Saturday said VAT at import and production stage of light engineering goods will be same and steps would be taken soon to implement the move of the industries ministry.
He said like the readymade garment (RMG) sector, all kinds of necessary support will be given to the light engineering sector which is now under active consideration of the government.
The state minister was addressing a discussion on the problems, possibilities and what to do for the light engineering sector. It was organized jointly by Bangladesh Industrial and Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and the daily Jugantor, which was held virtually through Zoom Platform, said a Ministry press release.
Chaired by Jugantor Editor Saiful Islam, Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam spoke at the virtual meeting as the special guest while Director General of BITAC Dr Md Mofizur Rahman moderated the programme.
Mentioning that the light engineering sector would play an important role in attaining the targets of the Vision-2041, Kamal said realizing its importance, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared the year 2020 as light engineering products year.
BSCIC Chairman Mostaque Hasan, SME Foundation managing director Shafiqul Islam, BITAC Director Dr Ihsanul Karim, BUET Prof Kamal Uddin, MIST Prof Dr AKM Nurul Amin, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission member Shah Md Abu Raihan Al Beruni spoke, among others, at the meeting.


