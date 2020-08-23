Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Policy reforms initiated to lure more FDI: Salman

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister adviser on private industry and investment Salman F. Rahman, said that the government is working on broad based investment policy reforms and this initiative will attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).
He made the disclosure at a webinar on "Implications of COVID-19 on FDI inflow to Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.
Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury joined as special guest. Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki joined as guest of honour.
Chairman of Policy Exchange Dr M Masrur Reaz presented the keynote paper. DCCI President Shams Mahmud moderated the webinar.
Salman F. Rahman said that reduction of tax on investors will ease their way to come in but on the other side our tax to gross domestic production (GDP) ratio is still lowest in this region.
He said, "We need to widen our tax net to ease burden on the existing tax payers. The government is working on policy reforms and this initiative will attract more FDI. All top level policy makers in the government now realize that we need to change the mindset to reform.
Now this mindset needs to be transformed at field officers level who will actually play the role in implementation level.
BIDA has done tremendous progress in setting up One Stop Service and it is true that automation will ensure transparency and stop corruption.
He also said that government is working hard to improve in the ease of doing business index and set a target to come down to double digit by the next year, he added.
DCCI President Shams Mahmud said that the 7th five-year plan targeted achieving USD $ 9.6 billion FDI inflow annually by fiscal 2019-20. But we remained behind the target. The FDI to GDP ratio in Bangladesh is 1.2 percent less than India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Cambodia.
Out of total FDI stock, the country received highest $ 3.8 billion FDI in Gas and Petroleum sector where USA is the largest investor with $ 3.60 billion followed by the UK, South Korea, the Netherlands, China and Japan.
According to World Investment Report 2020, Global FDI flow is projected to decrease by 40 percent in 2020 to $ 1 trillion from $ 1.54 trillion in 2019 due to COVID-19.
Dr. M Masrur Reaz, said that according to UNCTAD, global FDI will plunge 40 percent in 2020 and another 5 percent to 10 percent will drop in 2021. Global FDI will fall short to $ 1 trillion benchmark for the first time since 2005. Moreover developing countries of Asia may face lower investment flows up to 45 percent, he told.
Paban Chowdhury said foreign investors as well as joint ventures in agro processing food sector in EZs will get 20 percent cash incentives. We are discussing with NBR about the bond license and hopefully its tenure may be extended for at least 3 years instead of 1 year, he said.
Motorcycle registration fees will also significantly be reduced to less than 10 percent, he said. He said, for better regulatory reforms, BEZA, BEPZA, BIDA and High-tech park authority should be empowered more.


