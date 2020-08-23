Prices of rice, vegetables up, meat slightly down



A vegetable market in Dhaka

Trader said that there is a supply shortage of vegetable and pumpkin leaves in the kitchen markets. So, the prices are higher. While visiting different kitchen markets in the city this correspondent found potato prices have increased by Tk 5 per kg selling at between Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg.

Vegetable prices increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg. Brinjil was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 while it sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 last month. Bitter gourd sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50, bottle gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a piece, okra at Tk 50 to TK 60 per kg, papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 and beans at Tk 60 to Tk 70.

A buyer at Bangshal market said he bought a kg of black-eyed pea at Tk80, bitter gourd at Tk70, and potol at Tk60 on Saturday.

"Prices of most essential items increased this week-end compared to a week ago. Traders always look for a cause to hike the prices. Now they see flood and coronavirus that is why they are doing extra profit amid the crisis moment," he also said.

An onion trader at the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The price of onion has gone up by Tk 2 per kg."

However, prices of garlic and ginger are stable. Garlic sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg and ginger at Tk 140 to Tk 160 in the retail market, he added.

Market sources said, rice price increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg. Coarse rice sold at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg in retail market. Medium quality rice sold at Tk 47 to Tk 50 per kg. The price of fine miniket rice was Tk 55 to Tk 57 per kg. Nazirshail rice sold at Tk 54 to Tk 56 per kg while premium quality Nazirshail sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg.

Vendors in the city market said price of per kg green chili increased to Tk 200 to Tk 220 from Tk 60 to Tk 80 last month because of supply shortage. They said prices of different vegetables also increased in recent days.

According to official figures, more than 8,000 hectares of chili fields have been damaged by flood so far. Bangladesh produces around 0.14 million tonnes of green chili a year.

Beef prices slightly decreased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 per kg selling between Tk 520 to Tk 550 per kg, mutton sold from Tk 750 to Tk 800.

Meanwhile, the price of broiler came down by Tk 20 from Tk150 per kg. Fish prices decreased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. Rohita sold between Tk 250 to Tk 320 per kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 300, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg.

























The prices of vegetables, onion, green chilies and rice increased in the city market and traders blame floods in different district across the country for the rise. On the other hand, the prices of meat and chicken slightly decrease this week-end.Trader said that there is a supply shortage of vegetable and pumpkin leaves in the kitchen markets. So, the prices are higher. While visiting different kitchen markets in the city this correspondent found potato prices have increased by Tk 5 per kg selling at between Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg.Vegetable prices increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg. Brinjil was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 while it sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 last month. Bitter gourd sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50, bottle gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a piece, okra at Tk 50 to TK 60 per kg, papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 and beans at Tk 60 to Tk 70.A buyer at Bangshal market said he bought a kg of black-eyed pea at Tk80, bitter gourd at Tk70, and potol at Tk60 on Saturday."Prices of most essential items increased this week-end compared to a week ago. Traders always look for a cause to hike the prices. Now they see flood and coronavirus that is why they are doing extra profit amid the crisis moment," he also said.An onion trader at the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The price of onion has gone up by Tk 2 per kg."However, prices of garlic and ginger are stable. Garlic sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg and ginger at Tk 140 to Tk 160 in the retail market, he added.Market sources said, rice price increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg. Coarse rice sold at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg in retail market. Medium quality rice sold at Tk 47 to Tk 50 per kg. The price of fine miniket rice was Tk 55 to Tk 57 per kg. Nazirshail rice sold at Tk 54 to Tk 56 per kg while premium quality Nazirshail sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg.Vendors in the city market said price of per kg green chili increased to Tk 200 to Tk 220 from Tk 60 to Tk 80 last month because of supply shortage. They said prices of different vegetables also increased in recent days.According to official figures, more than 8,000 hectares of chili fields have been damaged by flood so far. Bangladesh produces around 0.14 million tonnes of green chili a year.Beef prices slightly decreased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 per kg selling between Tk 520 to Tk 550 per kg, mutton sold from Tk 750 to Tk 800.Meanwhile, the price of broiler came down by Tk 20 from Tk150 per kg. Fish prices decreased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. Rohita sold between Tk 250 to Tk 320 per kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 300, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg.